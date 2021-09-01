Dabo Swinney Updates Team Health Ahead of Season Opener Against Georgia

Clemson Tigers HC Dabo Swinney Updates Team Health Ahead of Georgia Bulldogs Matchup

Heading into the Tigers season opener with Georgia this weekend, much of the injury news had centered around Clemson's opponent, with reports suggesting multiple starters for the Bulldogs could miss the matchup of top-five teams.

Coming out of fall camp, with wide receiver Joseph Ngata returning to practice and Taisun Phommachanh being fully cleared, the Tigers were fairly healthy. However, now, just days away from the showdown with Georgia, this Clemson team may not be at full strength after all.

On Wednesday, sources told All Clemson that starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis has COVID-19, and will be unavailable this weekend. Starting safety Nolan Turner has also been dealing with an injury and his status for Saturday remains unclear.

When asked about the status of Davis, head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers would stick with the same policy they had in place last year and release a list of unavailable players on the day of the game.

"We're not gonna confirm anything other than Saturday we'll let everybody know who's available and who's not," Swinney said.

Another rumor making the rounds on Wednesday was that wide receiver Justyn Ross had suffered a broken foot, and while Swinney wouldn't confirm or deny the status of any player, he did say something to indicate the Ross rumor was not true.

"Unless we got somebody with a long-term injury that we talk about, we're gonna roll the same policy we had last year."

