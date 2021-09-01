Lost Ark Online’s Western Launch Delayed Until 2022
Lost Ark Online’s Upcoming Western Launch Will Be Delayed Until Next Year. At the Summer Games Fest this year, Amazon Games along with SmileGate announced that its ARPG MMO, Lost Ark Online, would finally be coming to the West, following an initial, successful release in the Korean region. Lost Ark Online was originally scheduled for release sometime in late 2021. However, today, the team behind Lost Ark Online announced that the game’s Western launch will be delayed to sometime in early 2022. Thankfully, avid fans do have the ability to play the game before then via the Closed Beta.cogconnected.com
