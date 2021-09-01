Lost Ark Online’s Western Launch Delayed Until 2022

Thursday is here once again, and for Epic Games Store users that means new free games! This week, users can get two freebies: Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee! These games normally retail for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively, but both are free right now through August 26th. The games must only be claimed by that date; once the player has done so, the game will remain a permanent part of the user's library on the service. Basically, that means there's no need to rush to complete them, and no reason that users shouldn't claim them and give them a try at their leisure!