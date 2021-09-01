Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Electric vehicle fast charging station opens at Purgatory Resort; Local EV charging corridor complete

durangodowntown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANGO, Colo. – An electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station is now available for public use at Purgatory Resort thanks to a partnership between the resort and La Plata Electric Association (LPEA). Located on Purgatory Blvd. behind the Kendall building, the new station completes the EV fast-charging corridor running through LPEA’s service territory. Other fast charging stations are already available at Centennial park in Pagosa Springs and at the Durango Transit Center in Durango.

durangodowntown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
County
La Plata County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Silverton, CO
Durango, CO
Traffic
Durango, CO
Cars
La Plata County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purgatory Resort#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Posted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jean-Paul Belmondo, an undisputed star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" in 1959, has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday. He was 88. A charismatic actor who often performed his own daring stunts, Belmondo switched...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy