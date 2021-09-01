Electric vehicle fast charging station opens at Purgatory Resort; Local EV charging corridor complete
DURANGO, Colo. – An electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station is now available for public use at Purgatory Resort thanks to a partnership between the resort and La Plata Electric Association (LPEA). Located on Purgatory Blvd. behind the Kendall building, the new station completes the EV fast-charging corridor running through LPEA’s service territory. Other fast charging stations are already available at Centennial park in Pagosa Springs and at the Durango Transit Center in Durango.durangodowntown.com
