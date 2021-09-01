Twin takes a win

The Twin Bridges Falcons first game of the season was an easy win at home against Great Falls Central on Aug. 27. Early in the eight-man competition Connor Nye completed a 52-yard rush to bring the score 8-0, followed by an interception on the next possession by Sam Konen. Konen took it all the way into the endzone, but a penalty squashed that play in its tracks. No matter, in the second drive the Falcons scored once more via a 21-yard rush by Riky Puckett.