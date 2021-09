SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tanner Runyon scored one goal and assisted on another to help South Point defeat Southeastern 3-0 in boys high school soccer at Alumni Stadium. “This game was all about beating the heat,” Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said. “Thankfully we have a deep roster this year and was able to sub guys in and out all day and get through it. Early in the season everyone’s stamina isn’t up to par anyways but the heat on our turf was brutal Saturday. I had kids who never ask to come out needing breaks early in the first half. Give the boys credit though they battled.”