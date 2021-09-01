Cancel
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Switch Release Date Confirmed

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Outer Worlds Expansion ‘Murder on Eridanos’ Will Launch on The Nintendo Switch Soon. The Outer Worlds originally released in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and has since launched on the Nintendo Switch in June 2020. Outer Worlds is sci-fi RPG that throws players into the midst of a deep conspiracy that threatens to destroy the Halycon Colony. Today, developers Obsidian Entertainment announced that the expansion, Murder on Eridanos, will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 8th September 2021. Players must have a copy of the Outer Worlds base game to access the expansion.

