Hampshire County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Mineral by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampshire; Mineral The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Allegany County in western Maryland North Central Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia Northeastern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, Rain has ended and stream gauges are indicating that water levels are receding, however, some flooding of low lying areas still being reported in around the Cumberland area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cumberland... Keyser Bel Air... Paw Paw La Vale... Fort Ashby Ridgeley... Cresaptown Potomac Park... Wiley Ford Rawlings... Springfield Green Spring... Flintstone Oldtown... Spring Gap Little Orleans... Wagoner Patterson Creek... North Branch This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Springfield Pike near Abernathy Run Route 1 near Green Spring Run

alerts.weather.gov

