New online site launched to help people get child tax credit

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The government has collaborated on a new internet site to help more Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit, a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package. GetCTC.org was developed by Code for America...

