Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

“Rack ’em Up!” A Dozen Fun Upstate New York Pool Halls

By BIG CHUCK
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the day every small town and big city had pool halls. They were usually dark, shadowy, quiet places where old timers smacked the balls around the tables with great dexterity. And all of this while encased in cigarette or cigar smoke. NOT ANY MORE! Today's billiards parlors are fun and exciting, sophisticated, airy (bye bye tobacco smoke) and very appealing to all including teens and a growing number of women. These places offer all kinds of extra amenities from dart tournaments to craft beers to gaming arcades and to delicious high end bar foods. Yes, today's pool halls are NOT your grandfathers' pool halls. Have some fun and rack them up at any of these (or other) great ones found all across Upstate New York.

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
310
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Upstate New York#Billiards#Big City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Restaurantswinespectator.com

9 Standout Wine Restaurants in Upstate New York

Manhattan tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to New York dining, but above that small corner of the state lies a world of opportunities for high-quality restaurant experiences. These destinations stand out, thanks to their Wine Spectator Restaurant Award–winning cellars. All of their wine lists feature bottlings produced in the state, but their selections span the globe to complement their various styles of cuisine, from a French tasting menu to a laid-back, family-owned Italian spot. Get to know these nine restaurants nestled across upstate New York, from Buffalo to Albany to the wine-centric Finger Lakes region.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Over 60 Venues Open for an Art-filled Weekend in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is preparing for an art-filled weekend of exhibitions and events with the participation of more than 61 local museums, galleries, artist studios, and other art institutions. The event will mark the second edition of the Upstate Art Weekend, a three-day celebration of art that will begin this Friday, August 27.
EconomyPosted by
Dirt

As Cool As 007: A Modern House in Upstate New York by Aston Martin

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to be as urbane and stylish as James Bond? Well then, here’s the house for you, provided you have $8.25 million. The first domestic residential real estate project by legendary British automaker Aston Martin, the so-called Sylvan Rock, is a compelling modern house that is currently being built in the peaceful forest near Rhinebeck, New York. Aston Martin, of course, has long made the sportsters that 007 drives, the ones with the ejector seat and machine guns. The house does not, of course, include ejector seats or machine guns, but it’s certainly as...
New York City, NYPosted by
Mix 103.9

Are These Upstate New York’s Best Independent Book Stores?

For a while there seemed to be a trend of disappearing smaller book stores across the land. With giants like Borders Books and Music, Barnes and Noble superstores, and the advent of Amazon, things looked bad for the small independent booksellers. But things have turned around mightily over the last few years. In Upstate New York alone there are more than 40 small, independent book stores in city's and towns from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. And all of them are serving their communities every day. We salute you all! Here is a list of what we feel are among the very best independent book stores in Upstate New York. Stop in and browse for a bit!
Miami, FLPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Behold the Most Annoying Spot in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a magical place, filled with wonders beyond imagination. It is also home to a place so annoying, it pretty much dares people to not fly into a rage when they encounter it. The most annoying spot in Las Vegas, and possibly the world, is at the Forum...
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

A home built using shipping containers tops Brooklyn contracts

Living in a shipping container has never been so glamorous — or expensive. A Williamsburg townhouse made out of 21 shipping containers was the most expensive home that went into contract in Brooklyn last week, according to Compass’ weekly report. The 6,000-square-foot single-family home at 2 Monitor Street was last...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYC house made of shipping containers sells for $5 million

A “green” home in Williamsburg constructed entirely of 21 shipping containers is in contract for $5 million. Originally built by Brooklyn-based restaurateurs Joe and Kim Carroll — who own the Belgian beer bar Spuyten Duyvil and Anselm — the house was completed in 2016. The oddly shaped, four-story home, which...
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $55 Million Long Island Compound Straight Out of ‘The Great Gatsby’

It could have come straight off the pages of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece The Great Gatsby. Now listed for $55 million, this Roaring Twenties compound on New York’s fabled Long Island Gold Coast has everything the dapper namesake of that story could ever desire. Built in 1928, the eight-acre, three-home estate known as Three Bridges overlooks Long Island Sound and features 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms in an astonishing 60,000 square feet of interior space. Among the maize of rooms, you’ll find a lavish ballroom, a dining room lined in purple lapis with an ornate colored-glass ceiling, and dazzling living spaces. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy