A 3-year-old boy has died in hospital after being found unconscious in a hot car outside his family’s Alabama home.No charges have been filed in the death of the toddler, Johnathan Milam, who passed away on Sunday. Authorities are continuing to look into the incident.“We obviously can confirm there was an incident involving a small child, but it appears to be a tragic accident,” Cullman County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Whaley told The New York Post. “We’re in the early stages of the investigation.”Mr Whaley did not share any additional information, including how long the boy was inside the car, or...