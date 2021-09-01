NYC Emergency Management Issues Travel Advisory For Wednesday, Sept 1

NYC Emergency Management Issues Travel Advisory For Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for New York City for Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon. — New York City Emergency Management is issuing a travel advisory for Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will track near the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the region, the bulk of which will occur overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for New York City from 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, until Thursday, September 2, at 2 p.m. A total of 5 to 6 inches of rain are expected with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are also expected.