TGR’s “Stoke the Fire” Screening at Red Butte

Undisputed queen of the backflip and reigning Queen of Corbet’s, we’re stoked to welcome Veronica Paulsen to the TGR roster this year to show us her version of what it means to shred Jackson Hole’s bottomless pow. Rising from competition mogul skiing roots in the Bay Area, Veronica decided to upend her life trajectory to focus on what was her dream: becoming a professional big mountain skier in the mecca of it all: Jackson Hole. This year, after a breakthrough performance becoming the first woman to land a backflip into Corbet’s Couloir, she teamed up with her friends and the TGR crew in Jackson Hole to put together an all-time edit celebrating ski bum culture and what it’s all about here. We caught up with the K2 Skis and JHMR athlete midway through the season in between epic storm cycles to hear more from the reigning Queen herself. Stoke the Fire tickets are on sale now, find a tour stop near you!