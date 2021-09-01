Cancel
TGR’s “Stoke the Fire” Screening at Red Butte

By Jared Hargrave
utahoutside.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs autumn approaches, skiers and snowboarders are getting stoked for winter. So it’s only appropriate that the new film from Teton Gravity Research is titled Stoke the Fire. And if you’re like me, the stoke really begins after watching a ski movie premiere. Well, Stoke the Fire will screen at Red Butte Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on September 20th.

