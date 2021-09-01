TGR’s “Stoke the Fire” Screening at Red Butte

Big mountain master Dane Tudor is bound to teach us a thing or two about how to slither through pillows and bottomless pow. Tudor was born in Sydney, Australia and split time between Palmer, AK and Rossland, BC as a kid, so he's spent his fair share of time getting comfortable in rowdy terrain. These days, he's still pushing it with a signature style of combining freestyle elements with powder skiing deep in the backcountry. This winter, with borders closed and travel canceled, Tudor teamed up with his buddies Nick McNutt and Sammy Carlson to explore the mountains of his backyard outside Rossland, following the theme of discovering new stashes just a short distance from home. Firing up the sleds and slapping on a pair of skins got them to the goods during a plentiful BC winter, and we caught up with the Scott athlete to hear more about the season. Stoke the Fire tickets are on sale now, find a tour stop near you!
