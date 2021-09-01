Cancel
New for 2021: Midwest Industries Night Fighter Handguard

By Midwest Industries
firearmsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidwest Industries releases a new robust AR-15 handguard designed for low visibility environments. Midwest Industries announced today that it will be releasing a new line of Night Fighter AR-15 Handguards for the commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. “Now more than ever, the modern defensive carbine needs to function at...

www.firearmsnews.com

AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Remington Model 8 Semi-Automatic Police Rifle w/ Rare Magazine

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! After Browning’s Auto 5 was introduced in 1902 he was excited to turn his long recoil mechanism into a rifle and he was basically done with Winchester at this point so he brought it to Remington. Fast forward to 1905 and you have the Remington Auto-Loading Rifle and then six years later its name was changed to the Remington Model 8! This specific example is fitted with a rare police extended magazine. This type of rifle was famously used in the shootout that killed Bonnie and Clyde.
AllOutdoor.com

Kimber Introduces R7 Mako – Optic-Ready 9mm Micro-Compact

Meet the R7 Mako. It’s a brand new, striker-fired concealment-ready micro-compact from Kimber. In the carry-size 9mm space, this one has all the features the modern gun carrier has come to expect. Jumping onto the bandwagon of making a 9mm that packs healthy capacity, Kimber packs 12 rounds into the flush-fit magazine; and 14 into the extended. Buyers get one of each with purchase, and a 10-rounder is in the works.
AllOutdoor.com

NEW Hogue Legion K320 Folding Knife from SIG Sauer

If you like perfect pairings (like a good bourbon with a nice cut of meat) then you’ll like what SIG and Hogue have teamed up to do this time around. The two companies have combined forces to bring owners of the SIG’s LEGION series a new knife – the HOGUE LEGION K320. The new folding knife has features and aesthetics that perfectly match the SIG XFIVE LEGION pistol and even carries the same LEGION branding to match. The new knife features all sorts of neat little features that make it a great EDC carry knife including 4 different mounting points for carrying the knife in your pocket left or right-handed, as well as tip-up or tip down.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a curved blade and an Emerson Wave deployment

Offering a sleek design, the Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a beautifully curved blade. It not only looks great but also functions supremely well. Using an Emerson Wave deployment, this effective, efficient option lets you fully deploy the knife with one-handed ease. Promoting user safety, precision, and efficiency, this hooked blade knife has an ergonomic handle and a safety ring. While the centuries-old design boasts an old-world charm, it also has a sleek look. Whether you carry yours for everyday needs or self defense, this blade offers versatility. Made with a strong, consistent edge and enhanced edge retention, this corrosion-resistant knife is easy to conceal in a bag or pocket. Moreover, the safety ring ensures you have a secure grip no matter the environment, letting you keep the closed knife in your hand in preparation for any situation. Finally, use this Karambit for blunt force or as a control device.
RetailGolf Digest

Honma TW-W21 wedge uses aluminum to create better flight, spin, and control

PRICE: $150 (48 to 60 degrees). THE DEEP DIVE: Honma’s TW-W21 wedge line continues the focus on the classic shapes, face and groove patterns and sole grinds of its predecessor, the TW-W4. The evolution is in using multiple materials to change something that you can’t see but might affect performance more than all the other elements combined.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Peak Design Travel Tripod provides stability and packs down to the size of a water bottle

Say goodbye to a bulky camera tripod that takes up space and opt for the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Sporting a small design that packs down to the diameter of a water bottle, this photography accessory is easy to store. So you can keep it in your backpack. Once unfolded, it contributes to stable shots and dampens vibrations. All the while, it includes built-in mobile connectivity for convenient use. It comes with everything you need to perfect your photography including legs, a ball head, a protective soft case, a mobile mount, and more. Best of all, the Peak Design Travel Tripod has a 20-pound weight capacity to comfortably support DSLR cameras. Finally, it offers low and inverted modes to position your camera inches off the ground.
Atbfinewoodworking.com

Tool review: Luxite tablesaw blades

Using dedicated tablesaw blades leads to better work. Three new 10-in. models from Luxite make this point excellently. To test the carbide-tipped blades, I used various hard- and softwoods. For each blade I noted ease and quality of cut, tearout, noise level, vibration, and visible sawmarks. The 50-tooth combo blade...
Recoil

Killer Innovations P320: Pimp Hand Strong

PNW-based Killer Innovations isn’t new to machining, nor are they new to machining firearms parts. In a story that seems more and more familiar, the bulk of their business comes from OEM and private label work. But Killer Innovations aspires to be an independent brand primarily focused on precision. We recently got our hands on some of their P320 wares and gave them a go.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

May Wes expands G4 Stalk Stomper line

May Wes, a Hutchinson, Minnesota-based leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket poly agricultural parts including the original Stalk Stompers, announced it has expanded its G4 Stalk Stomper product line to include John Deere C series corn heads. Based on farmer feedback, the G4 Stalk Stomper features a simplified and space-saving...
MilitaryRecoil

Holosun AEMS: Advanced Enclosed Micro Sight Announced

Holosun has officially announced the launch of their new next-generation rifle red dot, the Advanced Enclosed Micro Sight, or AEMS. We were able to get our hands on one ahead of time, so here’s what we can tell you so far:. The AEMS will feature all of the same standard...
Militaryoutdoorchannelplus.com

Remington Core Lokt Tipped

Digital Editor, Sam Forbes, gets a first-hand look at the latest from Remington Ammunition: Core-Lokt Tipped. This new rifle bullet features the advanced technology of an unmistakable green polymer tip to improve ballistic coefficient, in-flight accuracy and initiate rapid expansion. When paired with its adjusted rearward center of gravity, Core-Lokt Tipped delivers match-grade accuracy for even the most demanding shots.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Bubba 6.5-Inch Stainless Steel Pliers

Description and Application: Bubba Stainless Steel Pliers bring a new level of strength and durability to fishing pliers—the kind that you can depend on. They are developed with premium, high-carbon stainless steel and titanium nitride coating, these pliers are purpose-built to withstand extreme duress and resist corrosion. The pliers come equipped with carbide cutters, crimping cutouts and are spring-loaded, so they are always ready to go.
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The Extreme Power of Water Cutting Machines

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Water might not seem like the best option for cutting things but when concentrated and directed properly, water can cut through almost anything. In this video, we bring you water cutting machines and dare you not to be impressed by what they can achieve.
Economypfonline.com

Stainless Steel In-line Mist Eliminators

Stainless steel in-line mist eliminators on display at SUR/FIN 2021. Midwest Air Products Co., manufacturer of PVC and polypropylene pollution control equipment, will exhibit stainless steel in-line mist eliminators. Available in 304 or 316 stainless steel, now mist elimination is available for high temperature and/or chemistries not typically compatible with thermoplastics. Particulate removal efficiencies of approximately 99% to 6 microns.
Posted by
Equipment Today

This Five-Blade Utility Knife Includes On-Tool Blade Storage and a Snap-Off Blade

TOUGHBUILT's five-blade utility knife can be used in a multitude of settings, such as construction, decoration, painting, DIY, and industrial use. It can cut paper, cardboard, leather, drywall, plastic sheeting, and other materials. This multitool can also switch between two different modes: 1) In Scraper Mode, it can remove paint, putty, or adhesive on the surface. It can also remove labels from windows, mirrors, tiles, and more. 2) Utility Knife Mode features a rugged handle made from metal.
gadgetsin.com

Leatherman Curl Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath

With 15 tools, Leatherman Curl stainless steel multitool helps you handle various repair or maintenance tasks. Let’s have a look if you need the feature. Leatherman Curl measures 7.13 x 5.44 x 1.25 inches and weighs‎ 11.2 ounces. With the compact, foldable design, you can keep the multitool in your tool belt bag for easy access. Meanwhile, the multitool pliers are built with stainless steel for a solid construction and sleek modern look.
Electronicshackaday.com

DIY Source Measurement Unit Shows All The Details

An SMU or Source Measurement Unit works a bit like a power supply, in that it can source current into a load and a bit like an electronic load, in that it can sink current from a power source. It includes a crossover circuit, so that it cleanly and predictably swaps between sink and source modes automatically. This makes it terribly useful for testing all manner of power circuits, charging and characterizing batteries or just saving bench space by replacing two separate boxes.
CarsCarscoops

Hyundai Casper Breaks Cover With Funky Design And Compact Dimensions

Hyundai has revealed the first official images of the Casper, their entry-level A-Segment SUV that is scheduled to launch before the end of the year. The company announced an early bid reservation schedule for customers in Korea through Casper’s dedicated website. The tiny SUV, initially codenamed AX-1, was spotted during...
Carsdesignboom.com

renard speed shop's reimagined BMW R1250 R custom cruiser motorcycle

Estonia-based custom workshop renard speed shop transforms the popular platform of a BMW R1250 R motorcycle into a bespoke design perfectly named reimagined. the bike transitions from its inherent dynamic appearance into a stylized luxurious city cruiser thanks to its futuristic, rounded white shell body. estonia-based custom workshop renard speed...

