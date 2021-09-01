The Bech-Loughlin First Amendment Center Year in Review

A new Texas law, known as SB8, seeks to bar abortions in the state starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead of relying on government enforcement, the law empowers anyone to bring a claim against an abortion provider (or anyone who “aids and abets”) for a statutory penalty of at least $10,000. The law also adopts labyrinthine procedures to avoid federal constitutional review. For instance, to challenge the constitutionality of a statute, plaintiffs typically sue the government officials in charge of enforcing the law. By deputizing private enforcers, however, Texas seeks to avoid this method of judicial review.