Hot and dry weather this week with moderate heat risk during the middle of the week. Increasing chances of late day Sierra thunderstorms late in the week. Satellite imagery shows some high clouds beginning to spread across the region from the south as high level moisture moves northward between the cutoff low offshore and the strong high centered over Nevada. Profiler data show the marine layer remains very shallow (less than 1k ft deep), and only at weak Delta Breeze is present at Travis AFB. Current temperatures are milder compared to 24 hours ago and generally range from the mid 60s to mid 70s across most of the Central Valley. Milder spots along the edge of the valley are still still seeing temps around 80.