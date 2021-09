Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reportedly can't wait to put a ring on the pop star's finger. A source close to the couple shares with Entertainment Tonight that the two are extremely hopeful for an engagement sometime soon. "Britney and Sam are an end-game couple. But for them, it's all about timing," the source tells the outlet. "All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven't been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It's like dating in high school. That's been their experience for the last two years or so."