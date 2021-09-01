CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity ‘Toro Gato'

By Samantha Bergeson
NBC Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKat Graham is gone--meet Toro Gato. The former "Vampire Diaries" star debuted her true identity during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31. "I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth," Toro Gato exclusively explained today. "As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity."

CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Toro Gato: Everything to Know About ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Kat Graham’s New Reinvented Identity

Kat Graham is no more. Say hello to Toro Gato, the actress and singer’s reinvented identity. Here’s everything to know about Toro Gato. Kat Graham has been reborn. The Vampire Diaries actress, 31, debuted a new identity, Toro Gato, during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Don’t call it an alter ego, though. The artist formerly known as Kat explained the decision to “dismantle” her “former identity” and ruminated that her former identity was her true alter ego after all.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Who Was Going to Tell Me Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's TikTok Is Filled With Badass Makeup?

Never Have I Ever's Devi Vishwakumar isn't exactly the most put-together high schooler on the planet, but off screen, the actress who plays her, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is crushing it on TikTok with her sunny sense of style, impressive dance moves, and badass makeup looks. In her Netflix show, Ramakrishnan's makeup is subtle, but her 3.1 million TikTok followers know that acting isn't the only art she's perfected.
TV Showsdigitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
Theater & DancePosted by
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
Theater & DancePosted by
GoldDerby

Derek Hough would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ again if this superstar is his partner

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Leah Remini Really Feels About John Travolta

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa Reveals Who Her 'DWTS' Partner Is

JoJo Siwa is ready to hit the ballroom floor on Dancing With the Stars and she'll be partnered up with Jenna Johnson for season 30 of the dance competition series, ET has learned. Siwa first spilled the news on E!'s Daily Pop Thursday when asked if her girlfriend, Kylie Prew,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco reveals big news after shock split from husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is wasting no time dwelling on her split from husband Karl Cook – and her fans will be delighted with her latest news. The 35-year-old has thrown herself back into work as she revealed on Tuesday that she is on location to film the second series of her hit show, The Flight Attendant.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.

