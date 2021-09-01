Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity ‘Toro Gato'

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...