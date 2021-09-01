Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity ‘Toro Gato'
Kat Graham is gone--meet Toro Gato. The former "Vampire Diaries" star debuted her true identity during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31. "I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth," Toro Gato exclusively explained today. "As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity."www.nbclosangeles.com
