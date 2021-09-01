Cancel
Hancock County, ME

Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 2

By Jennifer Osborn
Ellsworth American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH – Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were asked to check on at least four people experiencing varying degrees of mental distress during the past week. On Aug. 24, Deputy Travis Frost helped the Peninsula Ambulance Service respond to a Brooklin residence for a woman having suicidal thoughts. The woman was cooperative and wanted to get help so the ambulance took her to Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, Frost said.

