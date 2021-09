Gio Urshela is back in the Yankees’ lineup, as he was activated prior to the team’s Thursday night victory in Oakland. Obviously, there are numerous variables that can swing the Yankees’ fortunes over the season’s final five weeks one way or the other, most of which have been well-covered already. However, Urshela’s performance down the stretch – more specifically, which version of Urshela we see – is going to go a longer way than many of us might realize in determining the extent of the team’s success in 2021.