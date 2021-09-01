Cancel
Payton: Saints planning up to a month away from New Orleans

By Brett Martel AP Sports Writer
Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said. While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there...

