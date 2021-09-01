Payton: Saints planning up to a month away from New Orleans

"I have just a couple of things relative to the game. Obviously, I liked how the game started. I thought we had good energy. I don't know how many possessions defensively we had them three-and-out. We hit some explosive plays. We felt like, just from a scheme standpoint, we were going to have to throw the ball early. (Jacksonville has])kind of a heavy front that plays the run pretty well. I thought a number of guys played really well. Hitting those big plays early on, I think, helped loosen things up. Overall, I was pleased, and of course, you start the second half, maybe you get down in some spots position-wise. Some guys had to play more, but we will get a chance to come in tomorrow morning and look at the tape and kind of go from there."