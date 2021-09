On August 21, the Korean Corporate Research Institute released the report for the brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, for the month of August. Jimin emerged at the top of this ranking, asserting his dominance on this ranking. He has now extended his winning streak to 32 months straight, and 34 months on aggregate. The brand reputation index is a gauge for an artist's marketability as per the impression that the general public has on him or her. By means of Jimin's dominance on this index, it can be said that he is considered the top-most marketable idol in South Korea, and therefore possesses high levels of brand power and influence. Fans were ecstatic about the impressive record and immediately started celebrating by sending congratulatory messages to Jimin.