Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Nearing rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Choi (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi felt good after fielding grounders Tuesday, and he'll test his hamstring during pregame workouts again Wednesday. Although it's encouraging that he's on track to return to game action Thursday, he'll likely require a lengthy rehab assignment since manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the 30-year-old isn't close to being activated.

www.cbssports.com

Kevin Cash
#Ji Man Choi#Rays#Rehab#Florida Coast League#The Tampa Bay Times
