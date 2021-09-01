Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: No activity Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Aiyuk (hamstring) didn't take part of the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Aiyuk made just one appearance during exhibition season, gathering in one of three targets for three yards in preseason Week 2 against the Chargers. Since then, he picked up a minor hamstring injury that kept him out of the 49ers' finale and recent practices. There doesn't seem to be too much worry about his ability to be ready for Week 1 at Detroit. but his status nonetheless will be monitored over the next week and a half.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Chargers#Detroit#No Activity#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenny Golladay, Brandon Aiyuk, Curtis Samuel affecting WR rankings, draft boards

Time is running out for injury updates before 2021 fantasy football drafts, but we’ve got you covered with the latest news on Kenny Golladay, Brandon Aiyuk, and Curtis Samuel. As of today, all figure to be active in Week 1 of the regular season, but be sure to keep checking back for their latest statuses. This trio features a boom-or-bust candidate (Golladay), a projected year-two breakout (Aiyuk), and a player who carries a lot of unknowns in a new offense (Samuel). They’re all intriguing in their own way and definitely causing some furious revisions to rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Secures catch in preseason debut

Aiyuk caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers. Aiyuk made his 2021 preseason debut after sitting out last week's contest with most of the other starters. Both of his missed targets were the result of inaccurate passes from both of his quarterbacks. The 49ers' first-round pick from a year ago hasn't had a ton of on-field experience with either Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance, so any reps they accrue together this preseason will be beneficial. Expect Aiyuk and the rest of the starters to get a little more run in next Sunday's "dress rehearsal" against the Raiders.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Brandon Aiyuk’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

One of the most dynamic receivers after the catch, the fantasy football outlook for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is as high as any of the second-year receivers. Therefore, Aiyuk could be a steal at his ADP. With the 49ers hoping for better health across the board, especially the pass catchers, can Aiyuk maintain his role on the offense, or will the competition for targets cause him to disappoint at his current ADP?
NFLUSA Today

Fantasy football: 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk tops 2021 all-breakout team

As fantasy football draft day approaches, everyone is searching for that diamond in the rough that could catapult them to a championship. FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200 overall players for 2021. FANTASY CHEATSHEET: Rankings, dollar values by position. Here are some of this season's top breakout candidates who could dramatically outperform...
NFLNBC Sports

Aiyuk, Sanu in line as 49ers' punt return options on roster

SANTA CLARA -- Throughout training camp, the 49ers had wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk listed as their top punt returner. It looks as if that is how the 49ers could open the season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions. After all, the other two players listed on the depth chart no longer are on the 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan has no problem having Brandon Aiyuk returning punts for 49ers

406 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Who will be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback come Week 1? It will probably be Jimmy Garoppolo, right? While that is widely assumed, head coach Kyle Shanahan once again declined to officially declare that during a radio interview this morning on KNBR.
NFLSanta Cruz Sentinel

49ers takeaways on Monday: Lance out of splint but not throwing; Aiyuk, Bosa OK but no Hurd

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance’s right index finger was out of a splint but he still wasn’t seen throwing any footballs Monday. So, good news, not so good news?. Either way, Lance’s status remains cloude for his potential NFL debut on Sunday, when, if available, he’d likely only be used in a cameo role for a couple plays in place of the 49ers’ yet-to-be-named starter, Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL49erswebzone

Brandon Aiyuk among 49ers returning to practice; Emmanuel Moseley, Jalen Hurd sidelined

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) returned to practice this morning after being sidelined last week. Joining him were linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), defensive tackle D.J. Jones, and wide receiver Travis Benjamin (concussion)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy