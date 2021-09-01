49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: No activity Wednesday

Aiyuk caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers. Aiyuk made his 2021 preseason debut after sitting out last week's contest with most of the other starters. Both of his missed targets were the result of inaccurate passes from both of his quarterbacks. The 49ers' first-round pick from a year ago hasn't had a ton of on-field experience with either Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance, so any reps they accrue together this preseason will be beneficial. Expect Aiyuk and the rest of the starters to get a little more run in next Sunday's "dress rehearsal" against the Raiders.