Rookie QB Mac Jones ushers in new era for revamped Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick spent a lot of money this offseason to help the Patriots put a 7-9 finish in 2020 behind them. He brought in two of the most sought free agent tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, while also securing two of the market's top receivers in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots release Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones now slated to start Week 1 for New England

The quarterback battle in New England has officially ended. The Patriots have released veteran quarterback Cam Newton, CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones have confirmed. This comes as all NFL teams are required to trim down their preseason rosters to 53 by today at 4 p.m. ET. With Newton gone, this now points to first-round rookie Mac Jones -- who competed with Newton this summer -- being named the starter to begin the 2021 regular season.
NFLYardbarker

New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels reveals why Mac Jones was named starting QB

In the aftermath of the New England Patriots’ massive decision to name rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke Wednesday about why the former Alabama star was handed the reins. Citing the young signal-caller’s work ethic and ball security among other qualities, McDaniels was effusive in...
NFLYardbarker

New England Patriots players hype up QB Mac Jones ahead of Week 1

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made an unprecedented move during his legendary tenure several days ago, rolling with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones as his Week 1 starter. Not that anyone should question Belichick’s judgment at this point, but the move to release incumbent veteran Cam Newton...
NFLClick10.com

Tua vs. Mac: Patriots name rookie QB Jones starter ahead of Week 1 vs. Dolphins

It’s looking like a showdown between former Alabama quarterbacks to start the NFL season. The New England Patriots made a surprising move Tuesday morning, releasing veteran QB Cam Newton and naming rookie Mac Jones their starter, according to multiple reports. He’ll face his former Crimson Tide teammate Tua Tagovailoa and...
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots QB Mac Jones makes waves as a trash talker

With each practice, Mac Jones is gaining more confidence and getting more talkative — toward the players staring him down on the opposite side of the football. The Patriots rookie, who has taken over the first team reps with Cam Newton sidelined after a breach with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, has reached the point where he’s comfortable engaging in some trash talking with the Patriots defense.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots QB Watch: Mac Jones excels, but was it enough to move the needle?

Mac Jones had the biggest opportunity of his young career so far on Wednesday. He delivered. But did he deliver enough to sway Bill Belichick?. The Patriots quarterback had his third straight practice as the No. 1 quarterback in team drills during Wednesday’s joint practice against the New York Giants. Overall, he was 21-of-26 with two touchdowns in 11-on-11 drills against the Giants’ starting defense. Jones made a lot of good, quick decisions with the ball in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, and complemented that with two deep balls that qualify as his two best throws of the day.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots QB Mac Jones continues impressing veteran teammates in training camp

FOXBORO — The public praise for Mac Jones out of Patriots camp started as a murmur. He works hard. He studies. He’s quiet, but in control, they said. Back in the spring, that’s all Jones’ teammates really could say about a rookie quarterback who hadn’t played a preseason NFL game yet, let alone put pro pads on.
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots QB Report: Mac Jones Proves He Belongs in Statement Practice

Bill Belichick seemed to go out of his way to seek out Jones after leading a late-practice scoring drive against the Giants. Perry: Mac Jones makes big statement in dominant day vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones walked alone down the Patriots sideline. Eventually, in the...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Does Mac Jones think he’s ready to be Patriots starting QB?

With Cam Newton sidelined due to misunderstanding the league’s COVID-19 protocols, all of the first-team reps at Monday morning’s practice went to Mac Jones. Newton can’t return until Thursday, so the spotlight will be squarely on the rookie when the Giants arrive for joint practices on Wednesday and the competition ramps up. It’s a terrific opportunity for Jones to step up; the door has swung open in New England’s quarterback competition.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones is the highest-graded QB in the 2021 NFL preseason

The New England Patriots may have found their franchise quarterback. Here’s why Mac Jones is already off to an impressive start. It’s hard to read too deeply into preseason games. Starting-caliber players often get matchup up against guys that won’t make an NFL roster, and there are a plethora of factors to consider.
NFL247Sports

Reaction: Patriots QB Mac Jones sizzles in scrimmage vs. Giants

Jones was asked this week if he’s ready to start with Newton out during a radio interview with WEEI FM in Boston. Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos, and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile App and get the latest on your team today. “That's...
NFLDetroit Free Press

Mac Jones has earned his teammates' respect. Will the rookie win the Patriots' QB job over Cam Newton?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As soon as the ball was snapped, Mac Jones was under pressure. The quarterback rolled out of the pocket before quickly hitting Jakobi Meyers for a short gain. As soon as the play was over, Matt Judon ran up to the rookie. Although the conversation couldn’t be heard, it appeared the Pro Bowl pass rusher was letting Jones know he thought he would’ve sacked him.
NFLwmleader.com

Giants defense bounces back against Patriots rookie Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In some ways, the Giants helped create a monster. They were so bad on defense Wednesday, the first day of two joint practices with the Patriots, that Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback competing with veteran Cam Newton for the New England starting job, looked like the steal of the entire NFL draft. He torched the Giants, and Patriots Nation went agog over his showing, believing the kid might actually have a chance to be the No. 1 quarterback on opening day.

