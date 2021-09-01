Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

IATA: July 2021 Passenger Traffic Results

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – According to the IATA, travel demand, both international and domestic, shows a strong upward trend during the month of July 2021, if compared to the same month of 2020, but remains well under the pre-pandemic traffic levels. Continuing and extensive travel restrictions continue to impede the recovery of...

airwaysmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iata#Air Traffic#Iata#Rpk#North American#Pre Covid#Plf#Asia Pacific Airlines#Middle Eastern#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
WorldShareCast

Heathrow says Covid tests costs 'a barrier' as July passenger number surge

The outer-London airport said more than 1.5 million travellers passed through its gates in July, a rise of 74%, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before international travel came to a virtual standstill. Despite signs of recovery, passenger numbers are still down over 80% on pre-pandemic July...
Industryairwaysmag.com

IATA: Strong Cargo Demand in July 2021

MIAMI – According to the IATA news release issued on August 31, cargo demand has continued to grow during the month of July showing that the upward trend is maintaining its pace. All comparisons are made with figures recorded in July 2019 as 2020 results were distorted by the Covid-19...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Air passenger traffic boost but well below pre-Covid levels

Geneva [Switzerland], September 2 (ANI): Both international and domestic air travel demand showed significant momentum in July compared to June but demand remained far below pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Extensive government-imposed travel restrictions continue to delay recovery in international markets. Total demand for air...
IndustryFlight Global.com

July a solid month for air cargo but risks remain: IATA

July was another solid month for the air cargo industry, but rising Covid numbers could disrupt the sector’s recovery, according to IATA. The latest numbers from the airline association show that in July demand in cargo tonne kilometre (CTK) terms increased by 8.6% compared with the same month in 2019 (used to mitigate 2020 Covid distortions).
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

IATA: Global Traffic Continues Marginal Improvement in July

July global air demand fell 53.1 percent compared with its pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association, a comparative improvement from a 60 percent fall in June. July 2021 capacity dropped 45.2 percent from its July 2019 level. Load factor was down 12.4 percentage points to 73.1 percent.
Economyroutesonline.com

Dynamic Growth of Cargo Traffic at Katowice Airport

During the seventh month of 2021, 2,607 tonnes of freight, i.e. 762 tonnes more (+41.3%) in comparison with last year’s result, were transported to and from Katowice Airport. From January to the end of July 2021, 16,423 tonnes of cargo were handled, i.e. 5,507 tonnes more (+50.4%) in comparison with the first seven months of 2020.
Travelworldairlinenews.com

Garuda Indonesia trials the IATA Travel Pass

Garuda Indonesia will conduct a trial of implementing the “International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass” as an application for authentication of health credential documents for international air travel requirements. The trial of the use of “IATA Travel Pass” will be held from August 30 to September 13, 2021 where...
Travelworldairlinenews.com

SpiceJet to trial the IATA Travel Pass

In a step towards building passenger confidence as international travel picks up, SpiceJet will begin trial of IATA (International Air Transport Association) Travel Pass mobile app for digital health verification. The trial will be conducted on flights out of Mumbai to Male effective August 23, 2021. The IATA Travel Pass...
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

Saudi Arabia accepts IATA Travel Pass for Covid-19 test results

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has accepted the IATA Travel Pass to confirm pre-departure COVID-19 test results for departing and arriving passengers, effective September 30, 2021. Eventually this acceptance will be expanded to vaccine certification. Travellers to and from KSA will have the choice of using either...
IndustryFlight Global.com

European carriers report traffic lift in August, but caution remains over winter

Ryanair and Wizz Air both today disclosed their highest monthly passenger numbers since the pandemic hit, but concerns around travel demand in Europe for the winter remain as Jet2 flagged continuing slower booking momentum for the period. Europe’s largest no-frills carrier Ryanair carried 11.1 million passengers in August. That marked...
Lifestyledallassun.com

Delhi Airport handles over 2.29 million passengers in July

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): As the air travel segment showed signs of revival after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Delhi Airport handled around 2.29 million passengers in July 2021, which is 60 per cent less than the figures of 5.80 million handled in the same month in 2019.
Worldsacramentosun.com

Irish Ferries to not issue dividends as passenger traffic falters

The largest Irish-based maritime company, Irish Continental Group (ICG), has reported a €12.2m pre-tax loss for the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of €11.2m for the first half of 2020. Irish Continental Group carries passengers and cars, as well as freight, on routes between Ireland, the United...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Africa's airline traffic continues to lag the world

Extremely slow vaccination rates are hindering Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the continent’s main airline representative body said. Surging infection rates are cutting into the ability of airlines to increase passenger numbers and reinstate routes, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) said. In Africa, just 1.85% of the population has...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
ScienceIFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy