For the first time since 2017, Riot Games has today confirmed that it will officially be bringing back Pentakill, which is the fictional band associated with League of Legends. To coincide with Worlds 2021, which is set to begin later this fall, Riot has decided to bring back the heavy metal band that has previously released two full-length albums in the past. And while the members of this band have stayed the same over the years, it looks as though some new champions will be joining the group this time around.