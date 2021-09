As temperatures continued to climb this summer, Gisella made her way to the agricultural fields in western Massachusetts, where she has been a farm worker for three years. The periodic heat waves happening across the country don’t stop her from getting to the fields to prepare vegetables for harvest that will make their way to our dinner tables. The agricultural industry in Massachusetts directly provides employment to nearly 26,000 individuals like Gisella, producing an annual market value of over $475 million in agricultural goods. Although a crucial industry for the state, we know farm work is not year-round, making Gisella’s family highly vulnerable to financial instability.