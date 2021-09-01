The Underrated Spice Padma Lakshmi Uses All The Time

There are some foods with basic characteristics that can be easily summarized. Take pizza ー in its most general form, it consists of a dough base with tomato sauce and cheese. Of course, there are infinite variations to the formula, but it remains fairly straightforward. If you try to say the same about Indian curry, chances are your experience with the dish has been limited. While it is common to throw the word curry around to mean a stew-like dish with spices, in a country as large as India, you can be sure that no two curries are the same.