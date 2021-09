Wendy Smith, professor of management in the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, and Marianne Lewis, dean and professor of management in the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Lindner College of Business, received the Academy of Management Review’s (AMR) Decade Award for their co-authored paper, “Toward a Theory of Paradox: A Dynamic Equilibrium Model of Organizing” published in 2011. The Academy of Management Review rates as the top journal in management and organizational studies that publishes articles advancing theory and insight. Considered the journal’s highest recognition, the AMR Decade Award honors the paper with the greatest impact on research in the last 10 years as reflected in metrics such as citations rates.