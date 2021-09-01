Arcata City Council Will Decide How to Spend $4.4 Milion in COVID-19 Relief Funds; Lobby Group Wants the City to Prioritize Reducing Carbon Emissions
During tonight’s meeting, the Arcata City Council will discuss how to spend more than $4.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds local environmentally focused political action group, Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is urging the council to use a hefty chunk of that money to fund projects that will help reduce carbon emissions in the city.lostcoastoutpost.com
