Arcata City Council Will Decide How to Spend $4.4 Milion in COVID-19 Relief Funds; Lobby Group Wants the City to Prioritize Reducing Carbon Emissions

By Stephanie McGeary
Cover picture for the articleDuring tonight’s meeting, the Arcata City Council will discuss how to spend more than $4.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds local environmentally focused political action group, Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is urging the council to use a hefty chunk of that money to fund projects that will help reduce carbon emissions in the city.

