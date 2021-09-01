Cancel
Religion

Our rabbis, our heroes

By Jen Gubitz
Forward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many have enjoyed a restful summer, August was a blur for Jewish professionals. Most were locked inside offices, wondering how to hold the space for a liturgy that asks us “who shall live, and who shall die” while facing wildfires, hurricanes and a deadly pandemic that has decimated our communities.

