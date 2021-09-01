VIDEO: Bowling Green flooding

The Bowling Green volleyball team picked up an early-season signature win Tuesday, beating District 14 rival Greenwood 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-22) at Bowling Green High School. Bowling Green (5-1 overall, 2-0 District 14) dominated the first two sets and held off a late charge by Greenwood in the third set to earn the win in a rematch of last year’s Region 4 championship game. It was Bowling Green’s first win over Greenwood since 2015 and the Lady Gators’ first loss to a district opponent since losing the Region 4 final to South Warren in 2017.