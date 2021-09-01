Cancel
Environment

VIDEO: Bowling Green flooding

By Steve Bittner/Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars pass through a water-covered U.S. Route 220 in Bowling Green Wednesday.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: A look at Wednesday's flooding

Wednesday's storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped nearly 6 inches of rain in a 30-hour period forcing evacuations of residents living in low-lying areas and causing small streams to leave their banks and block several area roadways. No injuries were reported by local emergency services officials.
