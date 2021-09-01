VIDEO: Bowling Green flooding

CUMBERLAND — According to AccuWeather.com Wednesday morning, "heavy rain" from tropical rainstorm Ida could produce major flooding in the area leaving some roads impassable. A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service continues through Thursday for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton.
