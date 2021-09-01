Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 Positive Joe Rogan Reveals He's Taking This SHOCKING Medication Meant For Animals

By Ashley Malone
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Rogan, a famous comedian and podcast host, reveals he contracted COVID-19 and is currently taking medication meant for animals. The commentator recently took to his Instagram to post a video saying he's positive for the virus and he needs to push back his "Sacred Clown Tour" to October. "I...

www.enstarz.com

Related
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Caught Lying About Illness

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Rogan...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Photo In Gym After Illness Leaks

The long-tenured UFC commentator Joe Rogan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 but now he is seemingly doing well. He took to his Instagram and posted pictures of weights indicating that he is back in the gym after recovering from COVID. Check out the post by Joe Rogan below:. Joe...
Sciencemediaite.com

Joe Rogan Tears Into Fauci, Blames Him for Mistrust in Science: ‘You’re Supposed to Believe’ Him After He’s Been ‘100 Percent Wrong’

Joe Rogan is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility — arguing that he has lost the public trust. It was just over a week ago when Rogan claimed that vaccine passports would move the United States towards a dictatorship. He revisited that idea on Tuesday by worrying that America would embrace a “social credit score” connected to vaccine passports in order to control the population.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Combat Sportsaudacy.com

Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19, treatment includes horse dewormer

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Joe Rogan, the brash UFC commentator and podcast host, has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Wednesday afternoon. “I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary," Rogan, who has not disclosed if he is vaccinated, said in a video posted to Instagram. "I had a headache. I felt just run down."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This is the First Sign Joe Rogan Knew He Had COVID

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Says He Has COVID, Treated It With Deworming Medication

Podcasting juggernaut Joe Rogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the infection on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he had taken the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, a drug often used to deworm livestock that has been touted as a miracle cure among the anti-vaccine crowd with no proven clinical benefit. Rogan said he felt “run down” over the weekend when he returned home from touring, suffering from fever and night sweats. He quarantined himself away from his family. After he tested positive, he said, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything.” Whether Rogan is vaccinated against COVID-19 is unclear, and he has offered a megaphone to coronavirus contrarians hawking reckless recommendations and skepticism of science throughout the pandemic. Following the treatment, he said, “I feel great. I really only had one bad day… A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine.” He postponed a show scheduled for Friday in Nashville until Oct. 24.
New York City, NYPosted by
Page Six

Joe Rogan tests negative for COVID-19 days after virus reveal

Podcaster Joe Rogan has tested negative for coronavirus, just two days after admitting he contracted the virus. The “Joe Rogan Experience” host took to Instagram on Friday to reassure his followers that he was doing okay. The 54-year-old shared a photo of his test and wrote, “Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!”
Public HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Joe Rogan says he got COVID and took ivermectin, which the FDA advises against

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it. Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, posted an Instagram video Wednesday revealing he began feeling ill Saturday night with a fever and a test the next morning confirmed he had the coronavirus.
CelebritiesComplex

Scientist Slams Joe Rogan for Getting His Vaccine Study ‘Completely Wrong’

The $100 million misinformation machine continues this month with the latest comments from podcast personality Joe Rogan. During a recent episode of his Spotify-housed podcast, the comedian and choo-choo train cosplayer railed against vaccine passports before turning his attention to the increasing tensions between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. Rogan, to...

