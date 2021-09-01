COVID-19 Positive Joe Rogan Reveals He's Taking This SHOCKING Medication Meant For Animals

Podcasting juggernaut Joe Rogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the infection on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he had taken the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, a drug often used to deworm livestock that has been touted as a miracle cure among the anti-vaccine crowd with no proven clinical benefit. Rogan said he felt “run down” over the weekend when he returned home from touring, suffering from fever and night sweats. He quarantined himself away from his family. After he tested positive, he said, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything.” Whether Rogan is vaccinated against COVID-19 is unclear, and he has offered a megaphone to coronavirus contrarians hawking reckless recommendations and skepticism of science throughout the pandemic. Following the treatment, he said, “I feel great. I really only had one bad day… A wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine.” He postponed a show scheduled for Friday in Nashville until Oct. 24.