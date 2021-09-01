Dallas Cowboys: Two high-profile defenders could leave after this season

FRISCO - Two conflicting views. Both Dallas Cowboys-related, revealed themselves on Tuesday as Cole Beasley, the outspoken anti-vaxxer, has been sent home by the Buffalo Bills, an action mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to his close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Beasley tested negative. But as an unvaccinated player, he will go through a different process than vaccinated employees (including CeeDee Lamb, Dan Quinn and three other Cowboys employees) will. Unvaccinated players are subject to a "re-entry cadence of at least five days,'' per NFL-NFLPA protocol.