Environment

Forecast: Watching rain chances to end the week

By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist
KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe frontal system that has been sitting on top of us for the last several days finally pushed off to the south, and that left behind much lower humidity. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s for most, but a few more rural areas will have the potential to fall into the upper 50s.

#Labor Day Weekend
Weather
Environment
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Ocala to see the usual sun, heat and rain chances for the week

Coming off the Labor Day holiday and weekend, Ocala residents can expect warm weather and 40-50% chances of rain all week from Sept. 6-11, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service's Jacksonville office. The NWS prediction Sunday placed daily temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s while...
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Labor Day to kick off a dry week

Labor Day Monday is going to be dry, sunny, and warm. Humidity shouldn't be much of an issue with dew points in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature the only frontal passage of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the evening. Highs should still reach near 90º. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph. However, the frontal boundary will be dry. A few extra clouds are expected, but that's about it.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Humidity returns as rain chances climb this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances are on the rise for the first full week of September. It was a very pleasant weekend in Middle Georgia where sunshine dominated and humidity was low. Low temperatures overnight were in the low 60s and upper 50s, allowing some folks to save money on AC and open the windows to keep things cool. Entering into the new week, however, humidity has already begun to rise. Sunshine has begun the day in Middle Georgia, but plenty of cloud cover is on the way. Low pressure is entering the southeastern US along with some weak cold fronts, allowing for storm development. High temperatures this afternoon will primarily be in the lower 90s, however heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s as more moisture returns to the atmosphere. Rain chances are higher for this afternoon as well, with about 30% of Middle Georgia likely to see an isolated shower or storm. For tonight, some of the cloud cover from this afternoon to remain while any PM storms dissipate. Temperatures will drop overnight into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

