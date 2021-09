The Las Vegas Raiders have a strong No. 2 quarterback in Marcus Mariota, so bringing in Cam Newton should be out of the question. We all know that Jon Gruden loves his quarterbacks, and has spent the last few offseasons pining over seemingly every top prospect coming out in the draft at the position. However, since returning to the Raiders as the head coach, he has yet to move on from Derek Carr, and the eighth-year veteran is entrenched in the starting quarterback position for 2021.