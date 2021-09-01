Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A Family Falls in Love With Elfa® – And Their Closet

dmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many, Kelly and Cason Sapp put up with a closet that didn’t really work. Wasted space and overflowing shelves caused daily frustration. Even adding a dresser, didn’t make their shared closet feel organized. “I would describe our closet as organized chaos. There is zero flow, and the space is poorly utilized.”

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Design#Clothing#Dresser#The Container Store#Elfa D Cor#Containerstore Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Home & GardenMorganton News Herald

10 items in your garage you can toss right now

Has your garage turned into a glorified dumping ground? Here’s some help identifying items that need to go and a list of common garage offenders. You probably don’t need five hammers, and that broken drill is just collecting dust on a shelf. Take stock of your tool collection, and consolidate so you don’t have an overflowing toolbox (or too many bulky bins filled with tools).
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior Designmckinneyonline.com

Loved It, Bought It, Sold it! Styling your home to sell

Sometimes a home can appear almost perfect. It has great bones, an amazing floor plan, and just the right high-end features. But it may still lack that special pizazz. To get that “special pizazz” in a home for one of my recent clients, we found it just took a few coats of fresh paint and some added decorating touches. Shortly after, my client went to sell his home. The house was under contract within 30 hours.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Bedroom and dorm decorating as the kids get back to school

Remember the joy of decorating your room as a child? Getting to take control of what was on the walls and your bed was a form of self-expression and a taste of freedom. And many kids are needing a bit of freedom as the new school year starts — along with a fresh look now that school is out of bedrooms and back in classrooms.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Tips for Creating a Perfect Bathroom at Home

Are you wondering how to design the perfect bathroom in your home? But sometimes, it might be impossible to put everything nicely in this space for you to feel the most comfortable. That’s why we prepared a list you can use to at least get close to it. Follow the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A 600-Square-Foot Chicago Rental’s Redo Includes a More Functional Kitchen, DIY Slat Wall, and Closet-Turned-Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior designer and DIYer Johanna Beach found this 600-square-foot rental apartment through a friend. “It’s one of those too-cheap-to-be-real kinds of places in a great neighborhood in Chicago called Wicker Park. You don’t let this apartment go to a stranger; it’s almost always a pass-down,” says Johanna. “That being said… it’s not nice. It has great tall ceilings and windows, painted black floors, and a spacious floorplan for one person. It’s best feature is the ivy- covered, south-facing balcony. It’s uncovered on the third floor and it gets tons of sunlight. The not-so-nice features include ancient electrical, lack of modern amenities, absent kitchen cabinetry, and a very tiny bathroom. It hasn’t been touched in years, which gave me free reign to leave my mark on it and improve it in whatever ways I wanted. My quarantine rescue pup, Howie, and I love to enjoy time in the small backyard and on my balcony. I have spent most of the last year letting my creativity loose on the place. Interior design was my hobby and now it’s my work, so my home is my personal canvas.”
Interior DesignMissoulian

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Interior DesignMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tight on space to work at home? Turn a closet into a 'cloffice'

The cloffice - a closet that doubles as an office - wasn't born during the pandemic. The concept has been around for some time. But with the explosion of working and learning from home, more people strapped for space have taken a good, hard look at the tiniest nooks in their homes.
Interior Designprobuilder.com

Tips for Kitchen Design That Puts Storage at the Forefront

For kitchen projects, the best design choices incorporate how the space will be used. Reevaluating storage needs, for example, can lead to several different functional and savvy designs. Realtor.com rounded up seven storage tips that incorporate design. One designer suggests choosing a two-tone color scheme for cabinets, with upper and lower cabinets contrasting. And while open top shelving is seen all over Instagram, but the same can be done for lower cabinets. Open shelving on lower cabinets minimizes the time needed rummaging through dark cabinets to find the cheese grater and it adds an airy feeling to the kitchen.
Interior Designgoodshomedesign.com

Talented man makes chairs from broken bathtub

There are lots of peculiar hobbies out there, and this next one is no exception. Showcasing both talent and great craftsmanship, a chairmaker called @AbChigz on social media is transforming old bathtubs into unique pieces of furniture. The talented designer found his true passion while building traditional furniture pieces, such...
Home & Gardenana-white.com

Sweet Pea Bunk Bed

So thankful for these plans. Took me weeks of on-again / off-again work - I’m slow and have a busy schedule. At times frustrating and challenging (I think I overestimated my abilities when I chose this project). But totally worth it. Made the upper story a play area. Added a...
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

9 Best Futons to Fit Your Living Space

Futons have always been a go-to for college students living in off-campus apartments, but convertible furniture is having a moment, with guest bedrooms being converted to home offices and visiting distant family a priority this summer. Futons are much more affordable than sleeper sofas and can be just as comfortable, and these days there are modern options on the market in addition to the classic futons with Mission-style wooden frames. Read on our top picks, plus shopping advice and tips.
Interior DesignABC 4

Something old: How to redefine your aged furniture

We have all seen old furniture that, though built to last ages, really shows its age. Wendy Swann, owner of Redefined Timbers, came by today, showcasing her work as she has updated, repaired, and restored older pieces of furniture. She helps to breathe new life into heirlooms and furniture so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy