Dallas Cowboys: Is Cam Newton the best quarterback to target?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the New England Patriots saying goodbye to Cam Newton, the Dallas Cowboys could potentially be front-runners for his services. The Dallas Cowboys were very active on Tuesday making cuts to their roster, and the team had to get down its roster to 53 by the deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.

www.chatsports.com

