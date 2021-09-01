Beloit Snappers looking for broadcasters

BELOIT Wis. (WIFR) - Warm up those vocal chords, practice your home run call and spruce up that resume! Sports broadcasters will soon get the opportunity of a lifetime. The dream job competition is coming to Beloit on January 9. Entrants will showcase their broadcasting skills with the winner getting a job in the press box for the Beloit Snappers. Immediately following the competition, there will be a job fair for positions with sports teams and affiliated businesses. It’s open to the first 200 applicants.