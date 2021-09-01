CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

ETSU launches virtual accessibility map

By Hannah Smith
East Tennessean
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETSU launched a new virtual accessibility map that provides current and detailed information surrounding accessible travel and parking accommodations around campus. “We were interested in being able to communicate where is the accessible parking,” said Little. “And that’s a really important one, because it tends to be a little bit fluid. If they have a construction project, then they might move those spaces from here to over here. This map allows for the that kind of current information.”

easttennessean.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Map#Infrastructure#Etsu#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

SCSU 1890 launches Computer Access Program, donates computers in rural areas

South Carolina State University 1890 Extension Midlands Region partnered with local childcare centers and after-school programs to sign a memorandum of agreement Wednesday, Aug. 18, that will leverage the power of technology in areas that lack resources and provide digital access to youth and families in vulnerable communities. Access to...
Berkeley County, SCabcnews4.com

BSCD students in quarantine will be able to access classwork virtually

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District says students will have the opportunity to keep up with schoolwork virtually while quarantining. The district says it is in the process of distributing Chromebook devices to students, who will be able to use Google Classroom or Schoology to access their assigned classwork from home. BCSD said that distribution was delayed due to maintenance on the devices and some that have not been previously returned.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND Department of Health launches COVID-19 virtual platform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind website they’re calling the COVID-19 Impact Wall. It’s a statewide platform that features stories from North Dakotans who have been affected by the virus. “Many times in a community when there’s loss or tragedy, people gather...
Owego, NYowegopennysaver.com

OACSD launches Virtual Academy option for 7th-12th grade students

The Owego Apalachin CSD recently announced the launch of the OA Virtual Academy for students in 7th-12th grade. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in full time virtual middle/high school courses, as an alternative to the traditional in-person school offering. Students who enroll in the OA Virtual Academy would...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

City to Launch “Building in Boynton” Virtual Workshop Series

Boca Raton, FL – On Wednesday, September 8 from 10 am – 11:30 am, the City’s Development Department will host the first of a new quarterly, virtual workshop series entitled Building in Boynton. The workshops are intended to educate and inform the community about how to access and utilize the...
Texarkana, ARKSLA

Texarkana Arkansas School District launches all-virtual learning academy

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - COVID-19 has caused ArkLaTex schools to make adjustments to provide a quality education to students. One Texarkana, Ark. elementary school has become one of 11 schools in the state to try something different to keep student learning moving forward. There’s no one physically inside Dr. Elisabeth...
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

EduSkills, AICTE and MoE launch virtual internships

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/Heylin Spark): On account of AICTE Internship Day, Chairman AICTE Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe launched the virtual internship program offered by EduSkills, AICTE and Ministry of Education (MoE). 5,00,000 internships will be offered to the students of Engineering collegespolytechnics and it's supported by Global Corporates like Amazon Web Services, Juniper Networks, Blue Prism, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, and Celonis.
Jamestown, VAwydaily.com

Jamestown Rediscovery Launches New Series of Virtual Tours

WILLIAMSBURG — Jamestown Rediscovery has launched a new platform that offers a unique look into Jamestown. “Digital reDiscovery: A Virtual Tour of James Fort,” is a new series of virtual tours from Jamestown Rediscovery that focuses on the exploration of resources related to Jamestown’s history and archaeology. Through an interactive...
Garland, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Garland ISD launches weekly virtual job fairs

GARLAND, TX – August 31, 2021 — In an effort to recruit candidates from across North Texas, the state and the country, Garland ISD’s Human Resources team is making history by launching their first-ever weekly virtual job fairs starting Tuesday, Aug. 31. Aspiring teachers can join virtually from 4-7 p.m....
EducationEast Tennessean

Conversation series offers support for ETSU community

On Sept. 3, ETSU’s Center for Teaching Excellence, Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Strong BRAIN Institute held the first Together in Community event via Zoom. “It’s really a space where folks can feel supported in the transition back to campus, but also supporting the community members, supporting the students,” said Diana Morelen, Associate Director of Training Dissemination and Implementation with the Strong BRAIN Institute.
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Researchers Launch Survey to Access Equine Rehab Needs

Professors at the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources at the University of Connecticut have launched a study to assess industry needs in equine rehabilitation management. Led by Sarah Reed, PhD, associate professor of animal science, the research team seeks to understand which practical skills and knowledge are most useful for employment of a lay individual (nonveterinarian) in the equine rehabilitation industry to support workforce development.
Video GamesGematsu

Valheim Early Access ‘Hearth and Home’ update launches September 16

The “Hearth and Home” update for the Early Access version of Valehim will launch on September 16, Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate announced. The update will include a new food system, new health versus stamina balancing, new and reworked gameplay mechanics, and more. Valheim first launched in Early...
Retailsgbonline.com

MicroSend Launches Miniature Climbing Kit To Support Access Fund

Clearman Labs, the creators of Matador Travel Equipment and Tiny Tents, announced its newest brand, MicroSend, a miniature, magnetic, route-setting kit for rock climbers to bring the crag home. Through the project, MicroSend is partnering with Access Fund to support its mission to protect America’s climbing access and environments. “MicroSend...
Technologycwcolumbus.com

Gov. DeWine launches new program to expand access to high-speed internet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program is now accepting applications online. The program will provide $250 million in grants to internet service providers for the construction of broadband projects that improve high-speed internet access...
EducationEast Tennessean

Culp Center stage gets new name

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, ETSU students, faculty and staff gathered as our partner company, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, ceremonially dedicated the Cave’s main stage. Cutting the ribbon was not only an accomplishment for the men and women who put in months of hard work, but it was also a great example of how the community supports ETSU students and the university and works to see the vision of the campus succeeding.
Charitiesdailycitizen.news

American Floorcovering Alliance creates scholarship fund

In an effort to inspire and support students with an interest in the flooring industry, the American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) has created the FloorTek Open Scholarship Fund. One impressive student will receive a scholarship funded by this year’s FloorTek Open golf tournament to be held Sept. 13, the day before...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Survey to map Saginaw Township broadband access

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Officials here hope to map residents’ access to high-speed Internet to determine how to equip the community for future needs. Saginaw Township leaders partnered with Merit Network Inc., a nonprofit research group governed by Michigan public universities, to provide an online survey related to residents’ access to Internet services.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Stellar MLS Launches OneHome - a Virtual Collaboration Platform from CoreLogic

CoreLogic ®, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, announced its OneHome™ virtual platform has been chosen by Stellar MLS, a leading source of reliable and standardized data for real estate professionals. OneHome by CoreLogic, an AI-enabled multiple listing platform, enables agents and homebuyers to work more closely than ever before, instilling confidence in the pursuit of finding a home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy