ETSU launches virtual accessibility map
ETSU launched a new virtual accessibility map that provides current and detailed information surrounding accessible travel and parking accommodations around campus. “We were interested in being able to communicate where is the accessible parking,” said Little. “And that’s a really important one, because it tends to be a little bit fluid. If they have a construction project, then they might move those spaces from here to over here. This map allows for the that kind of current information.”easttennessean.com
