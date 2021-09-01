Texas' near-total abortion ban takes effect
A new law in Texas bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. Ben Tracy has more.www.cbsnews.com
A new law in Texas bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. Ben Tracy has more.www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0