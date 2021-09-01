Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas' near-total abortion ban takes effect

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law in Texas bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. Ben Tracy has more.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

278K+
Followers
36K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Women's HealthMic

The U.K. changed its abortion laws during the pandemic. The U.S. should do the same

The pandemic has made nearly every aspect of our lives more difficult, so it’s cool to hear about any and every silver lining that’s come out of this so far. It appears that in some places — such as the U.K., where there was a policy change because of lockdown mandates — the pandemic actually made abortions more accessible for everyone. And if we can get our shit together here in the States, we might just be able to replicate their success (hopefully without the pandemic part).
California StatePosted by
CBS News

Early in-person recall election voting begins in parts of California

Early in-person voting in California's recall election began in parts of the state this weekend. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is fighting to keep his seat following backlash from Republicans over pandemic-related shutdowns. Antjuan Seawright, CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Lauren Zelt, former aide to Senator Mitt Romney and founder of Zelt Communications, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on why the election results carry tremendous weight for both parties nationally.
Texas StateABC13 Houston

Supreme Court allows Texas' controversial abortion ban to take effect

The Supreme Court has allowed a sweeping Texas abortion law to take effect beginning Wednesday -- a measure that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and raises questions about the future of the 1972 landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. The justices could still act as early...

Comments / 0

Community Policy