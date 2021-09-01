There are fair compromises on LGBTQ protections — but the Equality Act falls short | Opinion
A recent Inquirer opinion piece correctly stated “it’s the job of Congress to pass legislation that protects all of us.” As a gay man who has worked on the issue of nondiscrimination in multiple states, I couldn’t agree more. Unfortunately, the so-called Equality Act — which that piece was supporting — fails to protect many Americans, and carries an enormous moral risk for LGBTQ Americans like myself: that we become the bullies we decried all along.www.inquirer.com
