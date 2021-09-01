Thick vegetation, inaccessible terrain complicate Caldor Fire response

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most-watched anchor, is considering leaving the network next year at the end of her contract, the latest in a wave of newsroom personnel rethinking their future after a torrid stretch spent covering the pandemic and the Trump administration. Maddow, who has held forth on MSNBC at 9 p.m. since September of 2008, when she used to follow Keith Olbermann, is in the midst of discussing whether she wants to stay at the NBCUniversal-owned network for another term, according to people familiar with the matter. Maddow, who is being counseled in talks by Mark Shapiro, president of the large...