Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donald Trump

Thick vegetation, inaccessible terrain complicate Caldor Fire response

By Stephanie Sy
Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 1

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Al Jazeera America#Cnn International#Abc News#Cbsn#Cnn International#Yahoo News
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Related
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘These people are freaks’: Former Fox News analyst compares network to bar scene in Star Wars

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters called Fox News guests “freaks” in a special tell-all programme about working for the network.On the show titled Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid ‘stolen election’ lawsuits, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Peters said: “When I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful”.Mr Peters worked at Fox News for years as a military analyst, until 2018 when he accused the network of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law”.In the room where talking heads would wait to speak to pundits on the show, it...
Politicstspr.org

CNN's Cuomo Conundrum

The New York Times reported on a dilemma CNN faced in recent weeks. The network's top-rated anchor is Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew faced a harassment scandal that ultimately led to his resignation as New York's governor. The Times called this a difficult situation for the network and its president,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Rachel Maddow Mulls MSNBC Departure in 2022

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most-watched anchor, is considering leaving the network next year at the end of her contract, the latest in a wave of newsroom personnel rethinking their future after a torrid stretch spent covering the pandemic and the Trump administration. Maddow, who has held forth on MSNBC at 9 p.m. since September of 2008, when she used to follow Keith Olbermann, is in the midst of discussing whether she wants to stay at the NBCUniversal-owned network for another term, according to people familiar with the matter. Maddow, who is being counseled in talks by Mark Shapiro, president of the large...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's legal mess: New testimony in criminal probe ratchets up pressure

Two members of Trump’s inner circle went under oath before a New York grand jury in a move that shows DA Cy Vance is not done with his investigation into the Trump Organization, according to reporting from The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Trump Organization insider Barbara Res and attorney Maya Wiley to discuss where the case is headed.Sept. 2, 2021.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy