Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Monroe; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Butler, Monroe, Crenshaw, northeastern Clarke, Wilcox, northeastern Conecuh and northern Covington Counties through 630 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Petrey to 3 miles south of Pine Hill. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Monroeville, Luverne, Camden, Peterman, Georgiana, Pine Hill, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Beatrice, Dozier, Vredenburgh, Glenwood, Yellow Bluff, Pine Apple and Petrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH