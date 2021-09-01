Arizona welcomes first group of Afghan refugees, according to govenor's office
PHOENIX — Arizona has welcomed its first group of Afghan refugees, according to Governor Doug Ducey. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the governor said he had recently had a conversation with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Cindy McCain, Sharon Harper with the McCain Institute, and refugee resettlement agencies about their efforts to help Afghan refugees transition into better lives and safer living conditions here in Arizona.www.abc15.com
Comments / 34