Arizona State

Arizona welcomes first group of Afghan refugees, according to govenor's office

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona has welcomed its first group of Afghan refugees, according to Governor Doug Ducey. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the governor said he had recently had a conversation with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Cindy McCain, Sharon Harper with the McCain Institute, and refugee resettlement agencies about their efforts to help Afghan refugees transition into better lives and safer living conditions here in Arizona.

Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
Cindy Mccain
Doug Ducey
#Afghan Refugees#The Mccain Institute
Afghanistan
