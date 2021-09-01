Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Phreesia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Raleigh#N C Phreesia Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

GMS Stock Gains As Q1 Results Surpass Estimates

GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29.8% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, +23.2% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $975.29 million. On a per day basis, net sales increased 31.9%, and organic net sales increased 25.2%. Sales by product groups: Wallboard $390.14 million (+18.9%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Nabriva Therapeutics

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Nabriva Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:NBRV) reported sales totaled $8.24 million. Despite a 15.36% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $11.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics collected $2.53 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $13.45 million loss. Why Is ROCE...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BRP Stock Gains On Raised FY22 EPS Outlook

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.4% year-on-year, to C$1.9 billion. Revenues from Year-Round Products increased 53.8% Y/Y, Seasonal Products rose 78%, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines gained 18.9%. The gross profit rose 129.5% Y/Y to C$570.1 million, with the margin expanding 980 basis points...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Charles & Colvard Q4 Sales Tops Consensus

Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 119.5% year-on-year, to $9.73 million, beating the analyst consensus of $8.40 million. Sales from online channels increased 86% Y/Y, and traditional channels jumped 189%. Operating expenses increased 16% Y/Y to $3.3 million. The operating margin was 11.04%, and...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Signet (SIG) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Lifts FY22 Guidance

SIG - Free Report) rallied nearly 5.7% during the trading session on Sep 2, following robust second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Markedly, the company’s top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year over year. This was the company’s fifth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PagerDuty's Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat, Analyst Price Target Bump

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) reported Q2 revenue of $67.5 million, up 33.2% year-on-year, surpassing the analyst consensus of $65.6 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.15). The software company sees Q3 revenue between $69 million – $71 million, above the consensus of $68.3 million. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Clorox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Clorox has an average price target of $162.75 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $145.00.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Tilly’s Announces Record Quarterly Net Sales And Earnings

Tilly’s Inc. reported earnings nearly quadrupled in the second quarter ended August 1 as sales gained 49 percent. “Fiscal 2021 has been a record-setting year for us so far. Our second-quarter results included a record level of net sales and earnings per share for any quarter, and our first-half earnings per share exceeded the results of any full fiscal year since we became a public company in 2012,” commented Ed Thomas, President and CEO. “The back-to-school season is off to a strong start with double-digit percentage increases in comparable net sales in both physical stores and e-commerce compared to both last year and 2019. Despite ongoing concerns about the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, supply chain disruptions, labor challenges, and increasing costs generally, we remain cautiously optimistic about our business prospects for the second half of fiscal 2021.”
Financial ReportsZDNet

HPE beats expectations for Q3, delivers revenue of $6.9 billion

HPE delivered better-than-expected third quarter earnings on Thursday and the company says its edge-to-cloud strategy is driving improved momentum across its businesses. The enterprise software player reported third quarter revenue of $6.9 billion, up 1% from a year ago, and an non-GAAP EPS of 47 cents a share. Analysts were...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 View Up

VEEV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 94 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, reflecting an improvement of 30.6% from the year-ago EPS of 72 cents. Adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. GAAP EPS in the second quarter was 67 cents,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ciena Shares Pop After Q3 Earnings Beat, AT&T's Vyatta Acquisition

Networking company Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1.2% year-on-year to $988.1 million, beating the analyst consensus of $971.6 million. Segments: Total Networking Platforms revenue declined 2.5% Y/Y to $782.6 million, and Total Global Services increased 13.1% Y/Y to $132 million. The adjusted gross margin remained...
Financial Reportsandnowuknow.com

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports $9 Billion Quarterly Sales Boost

ISSAQUAH, WA - Retail chain Costco has had a flurry of developments take place over the last few months in terms of growth. From opening new warehouses in several markets to expanding self-service stations across the country, Costco is not one to slow down. All of which leads to a major increase in sales revenue, which clearly shows in the retailer’s latest financial report.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

SMTC - Free Report) fiscal second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 65 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. The reported earnings increased 22.6% sequentially and 51.2% year over year. Net sales of $185 million increased 9% sequentially and 29% from the prior-year quarter. It also outpaced the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hormel Foods' (HRL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase

HRL - Free Report) posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Net sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw growth across all segment and channels in the quarter. However, it encountered major inflationary pressure in most areas like raw materials, packaging, freight, labor and many other inputs. The company expects to report record sales and improved margin in the fourth quarter.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue miss In Q2

Investing.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.375 on revenue of 5.65B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.3804 on revenue of 5.74B. Trip.com ADR shares are down...
MarketsZacks.com

Nutanix (NTNX) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimated, Revenues Beat

NTNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 26 cents per share, significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents per share. The figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 39 cents per share. Nutanix reported revenues of $390.7 million...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Dycom Industries Q2 Earnings Misses Consensus

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) reported a second-quarter contract revenue decline of 4.4% year-over-year to $787.6 million, missing the consensus of $817.9 million. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.60 from $1.18 in 2Q21, missing a consensus of $0.79. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA declined by 28.1% Y/Y to $73.77 million, and margin contracted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy