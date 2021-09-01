Student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school, suspect at-large: Police

Police Car Emergency Services JasonDoiy/iStock

(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) -- A high schooler has died after being shot Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities said.

The victim was identified by authorities as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

The suspect has not been apprehended, authorities said at a news conference over four hours after the shooting was reported around noon. The suspect is believed to be a student, authorities said.

"We have a mother and family who will not be able to hug their child tonight," Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

No one else was shot, authorities said, but some students suffered trauma-related health problems, including one student who had a seizure.

The school was locked down immediately after the shooting, police said. Once the campus was secured, students were sent to a local grocery store to be reunited with their parents, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

There is no known threat to the school at this time, police said.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Mount Tabor's school year started just last week.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper noted in a tweet that this was the second school shooting in the state this week. A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting at New Hanover High School in Wilmington on Monday.

"Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem," Cooper tweeted. "We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.