Lewes, DE

LHS explores Victorian life in the 1870s Sept. 3

Cape Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewes History Museum Victorian Fridays program will present “A Sample of Victorian Life - 1870s” at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3. Lewes Historical Society board trustee Denise Clemons and museum associate Debra Regan will explore subjects in the Victorian classroom and daily meals found in a typical 1870s kitchen. The presenters will wear period apparel and use era-appropriate artifacts to immerse the audience in this authentic experience. The presentation is free with $5 museum admission. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

