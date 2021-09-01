Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' Nick Franklin homers to keep them in playoff chase

By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

FARGO, N.D. — Brett Adcock delivered six innings of one run ball and the X’s rallied for three runs in the seventh to secure a pivotal victory in the series opener against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-1. Adcock (4-8) earned the win by spinning six innings while allowing only two hits, tying his season low. The only run that scored on him came on a pair of infield singles in the second, with Nick Novak driving home John Silviano with two out. He struck out five and walked three. At one point he retired ten straight RedHawks from the end of the second inning to the start of the end of the fifth.

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Basketball
Sioux City, IA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Basketball#Vermillion#Sooners#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy