SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers' Nick Franklin homers to keep them in playoff chase

FARGO, N.D. — Brett Adcock delivered six innings of one run ball and the X’s rallied for three runs in the seventh to secure a pivotal victory in the series opener against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-1. Adcock (4-8) earned the win by spinning six innings while allowing only two hits, tying his season low. The only run that scored on him came on a pair of infield singles in the second, with Nick Novak driving home John Silviano with two out. He struck out five and walked three. At one point he retired ten straight RedHawks from the end of the second inning to the start of the end of the fifth.