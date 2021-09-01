Cancel
Medical & Biotech

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma opioid settlement OK'd by judge

By Breck Dumas
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge has granted conditional approval of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's multibillion-dollar plan to settle lawsuits against the drug company for its role in the opioid crisis. The plan requires the Sackler family to give up their ownership of the company, and to pay $4.5 billion toward settling...

www.foxbusiness.com

